Man pleads guilty to sex crimes involving a minor in Searcy County, Ark.

SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A man recently pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving a minor in Searcy County.

Devin Lars Williams, 31, of Marshall, Arkansas, pleaded guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault of a minor Wednesday in Searcy County Circuit Court. Prosecutors charged him with three counts of rape of a minor below the age of 14 and one count of sexual assault on a minor below the age of 14.

Authorities arrested Williams last June following a joint investigation conducted by the Marshall Police Department and Searcy County Sheriff’s Office. According to Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell, the investigation began on June 4, 2021, when a 12-year-old girl contacted law enforcement and alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by Williams.

Police say, according to the victim, the sexual assault occurred on May 29 in Marshall, inside the sleeping compartment of a semi-truck owned by Williams. The victim alleged that other assaults took place in Oxley in Searcy County, Marshall, Arkansas and Timbo in Stone County, over the last two years.

Marshall Police Chief Kevin Ward found Williams in a vehicle on June 4 as he was attempting to leave the state. He was then taken into custody. Law enforcement seized the truck possessed by Williams and stored it in a secure location.

On June 7, during an interview between Chief Deputy Pierce and Williams, Williams provided Pierce with information that was submitted to the 20th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney securing his arrest.

Williams was being held in the Searcy County jail on a $250,000 bail. A sentencing hearing is scheduled forMonday in Searcy County Circuit Court.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.