Medical professionals weigh in on MO bill that could end referrals for physical therapists

Physical Therapist, Andrew Buelow treats patient
Physical Therapist, Andrew Buelow treats patient(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Local medical professionals are weighing in a new Missouri House bill designed to let patients go straight to physical therapy without a doctor’s referral.

“We’re trained movement specialists so we should be able to evaluate them and help them out,” said Andrew Buelow, physical therapist with Advanced Training and Rehab.

Usually, Buelow’s patients need a referral from their doctor to see him; however, House Bill 15-55 would change Missouri laws so physical therapists no longer need a prescription or doctor referral to start treatment.

Buelow says he supports the change.

“I don’t think it would dilute the quality of care or anything like with more people coming to physical therapy,” Buelow said.

In fact, he said it could get patients into a rehab center like this sooner.

“Yes, sometimes it does take a while for a patient to see a doctor to go have X-Rays, MRIs, things like that done,” Buelow said.

Not everyone in the medical field supports the measure. One local doctor who worries patients would go straight into treatment mode without ruling out the possible causes of their pain.

“In my medical opinion they should be evaluated to see if there is anything that is critical, they need treatment for before they start doing physical therapy,” Dr. Shahzaib Anwar, with EBO M.D. said.

Dr. Anwar said he sees up to five patients every day looking to get a referral to a physical therapist.

“Physical therapists don’t have the ability or resources to be able to conduct blood testing as well as imaging modalities, such as MRIs, CT scans, ultrasounds, and other imaging,” Dr. Anwar said.

Although the bill is designed to save patients time and money, Anwar still believes it isn’t the safest option.

“You are going to see worse patient outcomes and possibly patients having to prolong their recovery time,” Dr. Anwar said.

House Bill 15-55 needs one more house vote before it moves on to the Missouri Senate.

The bill calls for physical therapists to refer patients to a health care provider if they’re not showing improvement within ten visits or three weeks, whichever comes first.

