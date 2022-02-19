Police report filed over brawl at Hinode Japanese Steakhouse in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An employee with Hinode Japanese Steakhouse has filed a police report after a dispute led to a fight last week at the Springfield restaurant.

Gavin Devic, a server at the restaurant, filed a police report Wednesday, four days after the brawl was captured on video and made rounds on social media.

The video shows a server, later identified as Devic, pushed from behind by a customer when a brawl breaks out. The video shows the customer then holding Devic in a headlock taking him out of the door.

According to the police report filed, the Springfield Police Department is now investigating the altercation as an assault. The case is still under investigation. Police have not yet determined whether criminal charges will be filed.

Jim Reed, a friend of the customer sitting at the table, told KY3 on Monday that his party arrived on time for their 7 p.m. reservation He says they were seated, but the restaurant was busy and he had not received their drinks after some time.

An hour later Reed says they had not ordered food. That’s when, Reed’s friend spoke with the hostess.

“My friend got real irritated and said ‘Listen, we need to be your utmost priority for the rest of the night, this is ridiculous how long it’s taking,’” Reed says. “[Devic] puts his stuff down and [said], ‘What can I do right now? What can I do right now to make you happy?’”

Reed says the server responded saying they were the ones being difficult. They asked to speak to a manager. She was busy. Devic told the group the manager couldn’t stop by for another 20 minutes. The conversation escalated, then part of the dispute and the brawl were caught on camera.

Hinode says they did an internal investigation. Devic remains an employee, though a spokesperson said he had a head injury and staples. In a statement to KY3 Hinode says:

“Gavin is a valued member of our Hinode team and he has our full support.”

