Springfield City Utilities addresses concerns about eagles after smoke stack implosion

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Before the smokes stacks of the James River Power Station came down Saturday, many people raised concerns about bald eagles that live near the Lake Springfield area.

Joel Alexander, a spokesperson for Springfield City Utilities, says those eagles nests are on the other side of the water from where the smoke stacks stood. Conservation experts told them the eagles likely felt and heard the implosion, but less so than the viewers there this morning, because their nests are even further than the general viewing area.

Alexander says CU checked with conservationists even up until Friday to make sure the implosion could proceed without concerns.

“Everything we do is the letter of the law to protect the eagles,” said Alexander. “This was a fully-permitted process. We ran it through Missouri Conservation Department again yesterday [and with] a couple of other agencies just to make sure everyone was good with this. And we again received the go ahead on it.”

Alexander says it is an honor to have the eagles in Springfield. He also says officials went above and beyond to make sure the lives of the eagles are protected before, during and after the implosion.

