Task force removes 27,000+ feral hogs from Arkansas over past two years

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - An Arkansas task force has removed more than 27,000 feral hogs from the state over the past two years.

The Arkansas Feral Hog Eradication Task Force has helped with removing 27,803 feral hogs since January 2020.

The task force, which reports to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, was initially created by the Arkansas Legislature during the 2017 general session and was directed to create a plan for the eradication of feral hogs in Arkansas. The task force consists of 21 federal and state agencies and non-government organizations.

According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the feral hog removal efforts over the past two years have assisted more than 650 individual private landowners and public properties across the state of Arkansas, including within the Buffalo River Watershed.

Members of the Task Force have also hosted eight landowner workshops to raise awareness of the damages caused by feral hogs and available resources to assist with removal.

“The feral hog removals by the Task Force members reflect the continued collaboration and commitment of our county, state, and federal partners to address and minimize damages associated with feral hogs across the state,” said J.P. Fairhead, Feral Hog Eradication Program Coordinator. “The removals and the feedback received from landowners indicate that the efforts of Task Force members and landowners have led to population and damage reduction in areas where our county, state, and federal resources are allocated.”

Conservation experts say feral hogs are an invasive species that are especially destructive to agricultural crops, native wildlife, and young domestic livestock. Earlier this month, the Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership announced it had removed nearly 10,000 feral hogs from the state in 2021.

