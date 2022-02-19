Advertisement

US Supreme Court to consider repeal of ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, months after Missouri lawsuit

FILE - Migrants waiting to cross into the United States wait for news at the border crossing...
FILE - Migrants waiting to cross into the United States wait for news at the border crossing Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. A federal appellate court refused late Thursday, Aug. 19 to delay implementation of a judge’s order reinstating a Trump administration policy forcing thousands to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S. President Joe Biden had suspended former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy on his first day in office and the Department of Homeland Security said it was permanently terminating the program in June, according to the court record. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)(Elliot Spagat | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is giving the Biden administration a quick hearing on its effort to scrap a Trump-era border policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.

The justices agreed Friday to hear the administration’s appeal of lower court rulings that forced it to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy that former President Donald Trump introduced in 2019. Arguments will take place in April, with a decision expected by late June.

President Joe Biden suspended the program, formally called Migrant Protection Protocols, on his first day in office and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ended it in June 2021.

But after the Republican-led states of Missouri and Texas sued over Biden’s action, a federal judge ordered the policy put back in place, and a three-judge appeals court panel agreed. The district judge and two of the three appellate judges are Trump appointees.

Mayorkas has acknowledged that the “Remain in Mexico” policy likely contributed to a drop in illegal border crossings in 2019, but said the reduction came with “substantial and unjustifiable human costs” to asylum-seekers who were exposed to violence while waiting in Mexico.

The program has resumed, but slowly. Since its restart in December, 572 people had been returned to Mexico through Feb. 13, according to the United Nations migration agency.

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have used a separate authority, aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, to expel more than 1.5 million migrants since March 2020 without giving them an opportunity to claim asylum.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend preview
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gorgeous Weekend
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
Police investigate deadly crash in Republic, Mo.
EXPLAINER: If this Senate bill passes, Missourians could see $500 in their bank accounts
Brody Corners
Multi-million dollar project in Springfield looks to improve a blighted area
MAPS FOR IMPLOSION: City of Springfield closing 3 intersections for James River Power Station implosion

Latest News

A longtime Springfield City Utilities employee will push the button for Saturday’s implosion of...
BLASTING FOR THE BETTER: Longtime Springfield City Utilities employee to push button for power plant implosion
BLASTING FOR THE BETTER: Longtime Springfield CU employee to push button for power plant implosion
Investigators say Joshua David Whitworth, aka Fat-Boy, who is affiliated with the Aryan...
Northern Arkansas authorities capture man on Texas Most Wanted list
Northern Arkansas authorities capture man on Texas Most Wanted list