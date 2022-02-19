Advertisement

VIDEO: Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers

A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach. (Source: Miami Beach Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists.

Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department said it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Springfield’s historical landmarks crumbled to the ground in a matter of seconds.
WATCH: City Utilities crews demolish the stacks at James River Power Station
Taney County Sheriff's Office
Search resumes Saturday for missing child near Bull Shoals Lake
Investigators say Joshua David Whitworth, aka Fat-Boy, who is affiliated with the Aryan...
Northern Arkansas authorities capture man on Texas Most Wanted list
Despite full sunshine, afternoon temperatures will be slightly cooler than average over most of...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm to Cold
A longtime Springfield City Utilities employee will push the button for Saturday’s implosion of...
BLASTING FOR THE BETTER: Longtime Springfield City Utilities employee to push button for power plant implosion

Latest News

Springfield City Utilities addresses concerns about eagles after smoke stack implosion
Springfield City Utilities addresses concerns about eagles after smoke stack implosion
Generations gather to watch the fall of James River Power Station smoke stacks
Generations gather to watch the fall of James River Power Station smoke stacks
"An Evening With Shoji"
Shoji Tabuchi returning to Branson for new one-year show in 2022
Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives past Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) during...
No. 23 Arkansas uses late run to beat No. 16 Tennessee