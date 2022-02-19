Advertisement

WATCH: Good Samaritan, officers rescue 2 children from burning apartment

New dramatic body-cam video shows two children being rescued from a burning apartment in Mesa Friday morning.
By AZ Family
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEZA, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) — Two children are in the hospital after they were rescued from a fire that broke out at a Mesa apartment complex Friday morning.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming out from two apartments as the fire moved into the attic area, according to Arizona’s Family. Video from Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed large plumes of smoke billowing out as firefighters attacked it from the roof.

Body camera video from the Mesa Police Department shows a man jump onto a part of the building and pull himself up through a window to rescue a 2-year-old girl who was trapped inside the apartment.

He managed to grab the girl and handed the toddler to an officer, who then ran to paramedics to get her help.

“He yelled out and said to me, ‘Hey, there’s someone else in there.’ And I said, ‘Can you grab that person and bring that little girl out to safety?’ And he did,” said Jon Forrest with the Mesa Police Department.

The man then went back inside to help get a 6-year-old out of the apartment ant to safety.

“There’s so much smoke in there that if you pass out, it could be deadly, obviously,” Forrest said. “For that civilian to be so courageous, jump up there, he saved two kids’ lives today.”

Both kids were taken to the hospital for injuries from broken glass and smoke inhalation.

All four officers involved in helping the man rescue the kids were treated at the hospital and later released.

“Hats off to the citizen who was back there. He was at the car wash minding his own business, recognized there was a fire back there, jumped the wall, left the car at the car wash and really did an outstanding job today and really saved two kids’ lives,” said Chad Serchen with the Mesa Police Department.

Four apartments were damaged. No firefighters were hurt.

“Obviously, it’s always emotional when you hear victims, patients being trapped. It kind of increases the stress of the call but we know what we have to work towards, life, safety,” said Mesa Fire and Medical Capt. Chris Yaukus.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taney County Sheriff's Office
Search resumes Saturday for missing child near Bull Shoals Lake
One of Springfield’s historical landmarks crumbled to the ground in a matter of seconds.
WATCH: City Utilities crews demolish the stacks at James River Power Station
Investigators say Joshua David Whitworth, aka Fat-Boy, who is affiliated with the Aryan...
Northern Arkansas authorities capture man on Texas Most Wanted list
Despite full sunshine, afternoon temperatures will be slightly cooler than average over most of...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine all weekend
Inside look at the new Hy-Vee location in Springfield.
INSIDE LOOK: Hy-Vee set to open new location in Springfield

Latest News

Devin Lars Williams, 31, of Marshall, Arkansas, pleaded guilty to charges of rape and sexual...
Man pleads guilty to sex crimes involving a minor in Searcy County, Ark.
A news story about a couple who visited Colorado on vacation but lost a sparkling engagement...
Stranger finds engagement ring lost in the snow
Ottawa police report more than 70 arrests as they begin to clear protesters off the streets...
Canada police clear Parliament street in bid to end siege
Taney County Sheriff's Office
Search resumes Saturday for missing child near Bull Shoals Lake
Seymour Sgt. Gabe Stroud met Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay during a traffic stop Saturday morning.
Chiefs player Willie Gay pulled over in Seymour, Mo. traffic stop; police report polite encounter