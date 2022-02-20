$800K federal grant aims to help with redevelopment of Lake Springfield area after smoke stack implosion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An $800,000 federal grant intends to help with studies and developing a master plan for the Lake Springfield area following the implosion of four smoke stacks Saturday.

Springfield City Utilities demolished four smoke stacks Saturday morning at the James River Power Station after they has served the community for several decades.

The Springfield City Council could officially accept the new grant during Tuesday’s city council meeting. The U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration is funding the grant.

This grant will develop a master plan for the area to determine the feasibility of various commercial and industrial uses, according to a news release from the city of Springfield. It will also help identify opportunities for recovery in many areas, including recreation, tourism, and new innovative and resilient businesses.

This EDA funding will be matched by $200,000 in local funds, including:

Hatch Foundation $100,000

City Utilities of Springfield $60,000

City of Springfield Environmental Services Department $40,000.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding for what will surely become a transformative project in our community. The area has a lot of potential for new amenities for future generations, leveraging the beautiful asset of Lake Springfield and its surrounding nature,” said Jason Gage, City Manager.

During Tuesday’s meeting, city council members are also expected to amend the budget to include money for the next steps in the Lake Springfield area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.