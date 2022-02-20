Authorities work a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on I-44 in Phelps County, Mo.

JEROME, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are working on a deadly pedestrian crash on I-44 in Phelps County.

The crash happened Sunday morning in the eastbound lanes near the Jerome/Dixon exit at mile marker 176. Investigators have not released the pedestrian’s identity.

MoDOT closed one lane of traffic to investigate the crash. They estimate it could take up to five hours.

