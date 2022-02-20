Advertisement

Authorities work a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on I-44 in Phelps County, Mo.

Courtesy: MoDOT
Courtesy: MoDOT(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are working on a deadly pedestrian crash on I-44 in Phelps County.

The crash happened Sunday morning in the eastbound lanes near the Jerome/Dixon exit at mile marker 176. Investigators have not released the pedestrian’s identity.

MoDOT closed one lane of traffic to investigate the crash. They estimate it could take up to five hours.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Springfield’s historical landmarks crumbled to the ground in a matter of seconds.
WATCH: City Utilities crews demolish the stacks at James River Power Station
Seymour Sgt. Gabe Stroud met Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay during a traffic stop Saturday morning.
Chiefs player Willie Gay pulled over in Seymour, Mo. traffic stop; police report polite encounter
Police report filed over brawl at Hinode Japanese Steakhouse in Springfield
FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss.,...
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility; recall issued for products bought in Missouri, Arkansas
Taney County Sheriff's Office
Search resumes Saturday for missing child near Bull Shoals Lake

Latest News

Ozarks Technical College to debut eSports team, new facility in spring 2022
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy on Sunday
Gusts to 40 mph
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The 60s are back
Ozarks Technical Community College is starting a new program that will allow students to better...
Ozarks Technical College to debut eSports team, new facility in spring 2022