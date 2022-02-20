Advertisement

Elevated fire risk Sunday amid dry, windy conditions; SWMO crews respond to several weekend fires

Monett crews responded to a large grass fire and a hay bale fire Saturday among other calls for...
Monett crews responded to a large grass fire and a hay bale fire Saturday among other calls for assistance.(Monett Rural Fire District)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Weather officials and fire departments around the Ozarks are warning of elevated fire risks Sunday amid warm, dry and windy weather conditions.

Forecasts call for temperatures peaking in the low 60s Saturday, in addition very limited precipitation chances and winds up to 25 miles per hour. All of these conditions are favorable for the spread of fires. A similar forecast is also expected Monday.

The National Weather Service shares the following outlook Sunday:

NWS has not yet issued a Red Flag Warning for the Springfield region, but recommends against burning or any activities that cause open flames or sparks.

The advisory comes as several crews have dealt with several fires this weekend. Monett crews responded to a large grass fire and a hay bale fire Saturday among other calls for assistance.

Nixa fire crews also report an increase in fire activity this week, encouraging people to check and install smoke alarms as needed.

CLICK HERE for KY3′s latest forecast and stay up-to-date with the KY3 Weather App.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Springfield’s historical landmarks crumbled to the ground in a matter of seconds.
WATCH: City Utilities crews demolish the stacks at James River Power Station
Seymour Sgt. Gabe Stroud met Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay during a traffic stop Saturday morning.
Chiefs player Willie Gay pulled over in Seymour, Mo. traffic stop; police report polite encounter
Police report filed over brawl at Hinode Japanese Steakhouse in Springfield
FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss.,...
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility; recall issued for products bought in Missouri, Arkansas
Taney County Sheriff's Office
Search resumes Saturday for missing child near Bull Shoals Lake

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash on I-44 in Phelps County.
Pedestrian dies in crash on I-44 in Phelps County, Mo.
BKD + DHG
Springfield-based accounting firm BKD announces merger with national firm DHG
Missouri DNR awards grant for flood mitigation planning in Marshfield
Ozarks Technical College to debut eSports team, new facility in spring 2022