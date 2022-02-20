Elevated fire risk Sunday amid dry, windy conditions; SWMO crews respond to several weekend fires

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Weather officials and fire departments around the Ozarks are warning of elevated fire risks Sunday amid warm, dry and windy weather conditions.

Forecasts call for temperatures peaking in the low 60s Saturday, in addition very limited precipitation chances and winds up to 25 miles per hour. All of these conditions are favorable for the spread of fires. A similar forecast is also expected Monday.

The National Weather Service shares the following outlook Sunday:

Elevated Fire Danger across the area today. If a fire starts, erratic fire spread will be possible as a result of warm, dry, and gusty conditions. #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/m0fSI93S87 — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) February 20, 2022

NWS has not yet issued a Red Flag Warning for the Springfield region, but recommends against burning or any activities that cause open flames or sparks.

The advisory comes as several crews have dealt with several fires this weekend. Monett crews responded to a large grass fire and a hay bale fire Saturday among other calls for assistance.

Nixa fire crews also report an increase in fire activity this week, encouraging people to check and install smoke alarms as needed.

