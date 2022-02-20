Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Tuesday-Thursday brings next round of storms and winter weather

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for winter weather threats expected from Tuesday morning to Thursday evening.

Forecasts are calling for severe storms and flooding chances Tuesday, Moderate to heavy rain is expected in the Ozarks region Tuesday. A wintry weather mix, which could include freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow, makes way to the Ozarks from Wednesday to Thursday.

A flash flood watch will take effect Tuesday. Some projected storms are also capable of producing hail and gusty winds. A sharp cold front will hit the Ozarks Tuesday evening and temperatures could fall to the lows 20s by Wednesday morning.

Another round of moisture will arrive Wednesday afternoon in the form of freezing rain and sleet. This will continue into Thursday when the next round of freezing, sleet and snow arrives. A few snow flurries are possible Thursday or Friday before the system comes to an end.

There could be significant amounts of ice for some parts of the Ozarks throughout the week. It’s unclear how much ice or snow could accumulate by the end of the week.

Our latest look ahead:

