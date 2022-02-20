First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Watch issued into Tuesday for several counties in the Ozarks
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for several counties in the Ozarks.
It begins late Monday night. It lasts through Tuesday morning. The counties include:
- Barry, Mo.
- Baxter, Ark.
- Boone, Ark.
- Christian, Mo.
- Dent, Mo.
- Douglas, Mo.
- Fulton, Ark.
- Howell, Mo.
- Izard, Ark.
- Marion, Ark.
- Newton, Ark.
- Oregon, Mo.
- Ozark, Mo.
- Shannon, Mo.
- Searcy, Ark.
- Sharp, Ark.
- Stone, Mo.
- Stone, Ark.
- Taney, Mo.
- Texas, Mo.
- Wright, Mo.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is watching for excessive runoff in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas. Up to a couple of inches of rain is possible.
The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking wintry weather following these storms.
