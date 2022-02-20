First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Watch issued into Tuesday for several counties in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for several counties in the Ozarks.

It begins late Monday night. It lasts through Tuesday morning. The counties include:

Barry, Mo.

Baxter, Ark.

Boone, Ark.

Christian, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Fulton, Ark.

Howell, Mo.

Izard, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Newton, Ark.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

Searcy, Ark.

Sharp, Ark.

Stone, Mo.

Stone, Ark.

Taney, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is watching for excessive runoff in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas. Up to a couple of inches of rain is possible.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking wintry weather following these storms.

