First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Watch issued into Tuesday for several counties in the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for several counties in the Ozarks.

It begins late Monday night. It lasts through Tuesday morning. The counties include:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Baxter, Ark.
  • Boone, Ark.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Fulton, Ark.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Izard, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Newton, Ark.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • Searcy, Ark.
  • Sharp, Ark.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Stone, Ark.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is watching for excessive runoff in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas. Up to a couple of inches of rain is possible.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking wintry weather following these storms.

Stay ahead of the latest weather with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

