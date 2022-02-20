Advertisement

Florida woman charged, accused of stabbing husband 140 times

Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140...
Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140 times at their home.(Palm Springs Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (Gray News) – A 61-year-old Florida woman is accused of killing her husband by stabbing him more than 140 times.

Joan Burke appeared before a judge Sunday in a video-conference.

Officers with the Palm Springs Police Department said Burke’s son called police from the couple’s home Feb. 11. They say he told them that he discovered the body of his step-father, 62-year-old Melvin Weller.

Weller’s family said he was physically disabled.

When police arrived, they found Burke lying in a bed. She was conscious and alert, but remained silent. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An autopsy revealed that Weller also suffered a skull fracture from a blow to the head with a meat cleaver.

Authorities said a motive is not yet known.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

One of Springfield’s historical landmarks crumbled to the ground in a matter of seconds.
WATCH: City Utilities crews demolish the stacks at James River Power Station
Seymour Sgt. Gabe Stroud met Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay during a traffic stop Saturday morning.
Chiefs player Willie Gay pulled over in Seymour, Mo. traffic stop; police report polite encounter
Police report filed over brawl at Hinode Japanese Steakhouse in Springfield
FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss.,...
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility; recall issued for products bought in Missouri, Arkansas
Taney County Sheriff's Office
Search resumes Saturday for missing child near Bull Shoals Lake

Latest News

Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
1 police officer dead, 1 hurt in offshore helicopter crash
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for winter weather...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Tuesday-Thursday brings next round of storms and winter weather
First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Watch issued into Tuesday for several counties in the Ozarks
Flash flooding in the Ozarks
First Alert Weather: Resources to keep you safe during severe weather coverage