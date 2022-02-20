Advertisement

Forsyth woman pleads guilty in abuse and neglect case involving husband and daughter; 13 charges dropped

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - A Forsyth woman has pleaded guilty in a criminal case over several years of abuse and neglect involving her husband and daughter.

Ann Schilling accepted a plea deal during a court hearing Friday, pleading guilty to two charges of financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person. Prosecutors had previously charged her with 15 charges, but 13 were dropped ahead of the plea deal.

Investigators say Schilling purposely neglected the mental and physical health of her husband for more than five years. Schilling lived with her husband in Forsyth for 15 years. Investigators say his diet and hygiene were neglected and the home was left in a squalor.

Detectives believe Schilling lived on his social security income and spent the money on drugs, resulting in the husband not receiving proper treatment for diabetes. According to court records, Schilling wouldn’t help her husband from his bed forcing him to crawl along the wall to get to the bathroom.

Investigators say Schilling’s daughter also lived at the home where she would be left without food. Her daughter claimed Schilling tried to trade her for drugs, per court records. Taney County investigators say another Forsyth man, Andrew Vandorn, is connected to Schilling’s case.

Schilling could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison under the charges in her plea deal. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 4 in Taney County.

