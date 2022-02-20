Last employee at the James River Power Station in Springfield blows up smokes stacks before retiring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of people gathered to watch the exhaust stacks at the James River Power Station in Springfield implode Saturday morning.

Many say it was an event to remember. But it was probably not nearly as special as it was to the person who got to push the button. Matthew Kastner was the last City Utilities employee to be assigned work at the power station before the implosion.

“They came down yesterday to introduce me to the person that won,” said Kastner.

City Utilities partnered with the United Way of the Ozarks to offer someone the chance to push the button that would ignite the explosives used to demolish four smokestacks. The “Blasting for the Better” raffle raised $9,705 for the nonprofit.

Kastner says he heard that many people bought tickets in his name. But he never expected the surprise he received Friday.

“We drew your name from a family in California and this was our winner for blasting,” said CU spokesperson Jaime Dopp.

“I turned around and my sister was standing by me,” Kastner said.

But there was more than just a visit his sister, Melinda Pew.

“You get to push the button. We’re passing that power onto you,” she said.

Kastner said, “Well thanks.”

“It’s only fitting,” said Pew.

That’s because Kastner, manager of power generations operations, is the last and only CU employee to be assigned to work at the power station. He’s been at the plant located near Lake Springfield for 43 years.

“There are a lot of retirees over here. It’s very bitter sweet,” he said. “This is all kind of for them too.”

Saturday’s implosion isn’t the only era to end.

“The plant went online in 1957, the year I was born. When this phase of the demolition is over, I’m going to retire,” said Kastner.

It’s a day he and many others will always remember.

“It’s going to look different coming down [U.S. Route] 65, where you could see the four stacks and the light flashing, but not seeing that anymore,” he said.

Kastner didn’t buy a raffle ticket for a chance to push the button that would implode the stacks.

He tells us ready to enjoy his retirement and plans to keep busy with a honey-do list from his wife.

