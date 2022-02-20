Missouri DNR awards grant for flood mitigation planning in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will help with the city of Marshfield with flood mitigation planning efforts.

The water quality management planning grant, which is worth $47,500, was awarded to the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments to help Marshfield respond to flooding.

The city of Marshfield is matching $5,000 of this amount for a total of $52,500 in dedicated funding toward solutions to mitigate flooding.

The grant could help mitigate flooding or erosion in at least five specific areas of the city, including:

Sunshine Street between Burford and St. Charles

Washington Street between Allen and White Oak

Frisco Ball Field

Marshall and Bedford

Locust and Julian

In addition to conceptual design, the mitigation plan will help city leaders identify potential funding mechanisms and outline major steps necessary to implement the proposed improvements.

“It is relationships such as the one we have with SMCOG that build better cities. We are honored to work with this organization to address this very important and real need for our city,” said Marshfield mayor Natalie McNish. “Marshfield is uniquely situated at the geological divide between the Missouri and Arkansas rivers and because of this, many springs originate from various hillsides and including the headwater for the Niangua River, Pomme De Terre River, Osage Fork of the Gasconade River, and the James River. This uniqueness creates challenges for stormwater control, which our residents have battled for decades.”

“While this project does not address all the stormwater needs for our city, it is a great start, and we are excited to move forward and learn more about how we can better protect our natural resources and our citizens from flooding events.”

