Missouri State falls 95-75, suffers second loss to UNI this season

(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa rolled past Missouri State 95-75 on Sunday.

Noah Carter had 17 points and eight rebounds for Northern Iowa (16-10, 12-4 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Bowen Born added 17 points. Trae Berhow had 15 points and six rebounds.

Gaige Prim had 24 points for the Bears (20-9, 11-5). Lu’Cye Patterson added 18 points. Ja’Monta Black had 11 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Northern Iowa defeated Missouri State 85-84 on Jan. 8.

