Ozarks Technical College to debut eSports team, new facility in spring 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College is starting a new program that would offer more opportunities to students who play video games.

OTC will become one of several colleges to organize an eSports team when the program debuts in 2022. Just like traditional sports, students can compete against other schools for national titles. Students must be enrolled full-time, have at least a 2.5 GPA and commit to weekly practice sessions to be eligible for the team.

“eSports is really just competitive video games,” said OTC eSports Manager Tiffany Ford, “Students compete in sometimes teams of five or three. Some games are one versus one. The games are structured usually around some kind of objective. They’re working together as a team communicating to fulfill that objective.”

OTC doesn’t have scholarships available for students competing in eSports yet. By participating in the program, students can transfer to other universities, earn scholarships, and even have the chance to compete professionally.

“Students love gaming. They come to colleges, they want these kinds of programs, even if it’s just recreationally, but on the competitive side of things, there is a lot of scholarship money available,” said Ford. “Two-year and four-year schools are even offering full rides for eSports, just like in an athletic program.”

Initially, the college will compete in League of Legends and Rocket League, with 16 students comprising the squad. Players will have access to thirteen gaming computers along with Xbox and Nintendo consoles.

The college is recruiting players and constructing a space on the OTC Springfield Campus to house the eSports facility. Once complete, the eSports facility will be available for open play for OTC students during certain hours.

Students play all kinds of games, so before you limit your child’s screen time, keep in mind it could pay for their education.

