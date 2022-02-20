Advertisement

Sarah Sanders raises another $235K in bid for Arkansas governor

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 22, 2019, file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders...
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 22, 2019, file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders talks with reporters outside the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders raised $235,000 last month in her bid for Arkansas governor, again outpacing her closest fundraising rival among the Democrats hoping to challenge her, reports filed this week show.

Sanders, who announced last year she was seeking the Republican nomination, reported spending more than $349,000 during the month and having more than $7.2 million on hand. Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file their monthly campaign finance reports with the state.

Sanders has raised more than $13 million total for her campaign, a record for a governor’s race in Arkansas.

Democratic hopeful Chris Jones reported raising more than $131,000 during the month and spending more than $161,000. Jones had more than $300,000 on hand and has raised more than $1.4 million total since announcing his campaign.

Jones is one of five Democrats running in the May primary. Other Democrats running include Jay Martin, Anthony Bland, James “Rus” Russell and Supha Xayprasith-Mays. Former talk show radio host and podcaster Doc Washburn announced over the weekend that he planned to challenge Sanders in the GOP primary.

The one-week filing period for state offices begins Feb. 22. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Springfield’s historical landmarks crumbled to the ground in a matter of seconds.
WATCH: City Utilities crews demolish the stacks at James River Power Station
Taney County Sheriff's Office
Search resumes Saturday for missing child near Bull Shoals Lake
Investigators say Joshua David Whitworth, aka Fat-Boy, who is affiliated with the Aryan...
Northern Arkansas authorities capture man on Texas Most Wanted list
Windy warm weather is forecast Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm to Cold
A longtime Springfield City Utilities employee will push the button for Saturday’s implosion of...
BLASTING FOR THE BETTER: Longtime Springfield City Utilities employee to push button for power plant implosion

Latest News

More upgrades add to growth at Evangel University
Man who pushed the button to implode Springfield smoke stacks shares his story
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri doesn’t report cases Saturday; Arkansas nearly 1,000 new cases
Springfield community reacts to power plant implosion
Generations gather to watch smoke stack implosion at James River Power Station