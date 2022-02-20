Springfield-based accounting firm BKD announces merger with national firm DHG

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-based accounting firm BKD has agreed to a merger with Charlotte-based accounting firm Dixon Hughes Goodman.

The two firms will join forces in an effort to create a Top-10 national professional services firm and generate $1.4 billion in revenue, according to a news release from BKD.

With nearly two centuries of legacy service between them, the two firms will operate together under a new firm name that will be announced at a later date. According to BKD, the new firm will provide deep industry focus, expanded advisory services and more career opportunities.

Tom Watson, current CEO of BKD, will serve as the CEO of the new organization. Matt Snow, current CEO of DHG, will serve as the Chair. The two industry leaders said the merger will create a firm that is primed for growth in the current business landscape.

“For years, both BKD and DHG have built strong reputations as high-value, professional client service firms,” said Watson. “We’ve established complementary geographic footprints and strong capabilities in a range of critical service sectors. Together, as one organization, we will deepen our bench strength even further, allowing us to continue to serve our existing client base while also providing the resources necessary to serve an ever-increasing upstream client base.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with BKD. The scale of our combined firms, our collective talent and similar cultures will translate to tremendous benefits for our clients and team members,” said Snow. “Both of our firms have an overlapping industry focus in healthcare, financial services and private equity, coupled with other industry sectors where each legacy firm is individually strong. As one organization, we will be able to bring our capabilities to a broader range of clients, providing more innovative, client-centric services to the market.”

The new firm will have more than 5,400 team members across 68 markets in 27 states, including the United Kingdom and the Cayman Islands. The merger will take effect June 1, 2022.

