Advertisement

Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger

Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger. (Credit: KRIS via CNN Newsource)
By KRIS Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - Looking out for your neighbor is exactly what a couple of baristas at a Starbucks in Texas recently did.

“I don’t know if that Starbucks trains their baristas that way, but if they do, ‘Bravo!’ If they don’t, take a note from this crew,” Brandy Roberson said.

It was a late Saturday night when Roberson’s high school daughter was approached by a a man as she was studying.

“I guess he was very loud and animated...she wasn’t intimidated by it. However, all of a sudden, this Starbucks employee came up to her and handed her this cup,” Roberson said.

The cup read, “Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup.”

Roberson said her daughter was “so touched” by the baristas looking out for her.

The man went back to sit with his friends when he noticed that Roberson’s daughter and the Starbucks staff were communicating with each other.

Roberson says she hopes more businesses train their employees to notice when customers may be in danger and on what they can do to help.

Copyright 2022 KRIS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Springfield’s historical landmarks crumbled to the ground in a matter of seconds.
WATCH: City Utilities crews demolish the stacks at James River Power Station
Seymour Sgt. Gabe Stroud met Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay during a traffic stop Saturday morning.
Chiefs player Willie Gay pulled over in Seymour, Mo. traffic stop; police report polite encounter
Police report filed over brawl at Hinode Japanese Steakhouse in Springfield
FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss.,...
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility; recall issued for products bought in Missouri, Arkansas
Taney County Sheriff's Office
Search resumes Saturday for missing child near Bull Shoals Lake

Latest News

A 500-pound black bear known as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into homes in South Lake Tahoe,...
Bear known as ‘Hank the Tank’ breaks into homes in California neighborhood
Authorities are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash on I-44 in Phelps County.
Pedestrian dies in crash on I-44 in Phelps County, Mo.
BKD + DHG
Springfield-based accounting firm BKD announces merger with national firm DHG
A 500-pound black bear known as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into homes in South Lake Tahoe,...
Bear know as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into California homes