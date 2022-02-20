‘We’re just getting started’: Campus upgrades continue for Evangel University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Evangel University in Springfield continues to build up its campus as leaders have planned ahead for major upgrades in 2022.

Mike Rakes, president of Evangel University, says it is gaining momentum on remodeling dorms and logos. Evangel is also planning to open new outdoor spaces and create 100 scholarships for a marching band this fall.

Rakes is still in his first year on the job. He and said the university’s 18-month plan to brand the school is booming.

”Young people have said, ‘Hey, I want to mentor my life, I want Evangel to play that role,’” said Rakes. “It’s critical that we put them first.”

Senior digital arts student, Rachel Rowe, said a lot has changed since she first walked around the campus.

“I remember coming in as a freshman, looking at campus and thinking, ‘Wow, this is a really cool place to be,’” said Rowe. “Now it’s just the opportunities are just expounded beyond belief.”

Students and faculty alike said they are excited for the new branding of Evangel University.

”It makes me feel heard, like, just as a student,” said Rowe. “We present our case. We think this would be really cool if we did something and there this year, taking what we’ve asked and making it even better.”

Rakes said, in addition to the upgrades, they will increase enrollment next year, clearing the way for 200 more students

”The students are loving it, and we’re just getting started, honestly,” said Rakes.

Rowe said she couldn’t have asked for a better fit.

“They genuinely cared about the people who are around them and that really resonated with me,” said Rowe. “It’s very true, even to this day.”

