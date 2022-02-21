Advertisement

1 of 4 charged in beating death of Benton County child returns to court Tuesday

Ethan Mast, one of four people charged in the death of a four-year-old Benton County girl,...
Ethan Mast, one of four people charged in the death of a four-year-old Benton County girl, returns to court Tuesday.(Benton County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One of four people charged in the death of a four-year-old Benton County girl returns to court Tuesday.

Ethan Mast, 36, is one of four charged in the death of Jessica Mast. He faces first-degree murder and other charges in the girl’s death. When he reruns to court Tuesday, he will have the opportunity to either enter a guilty plea or his case will head to trial.

Prosecutors originally charged neighbors Ethan Mast and Kourtney Aumen with second-degree murder in the case. In April 2021, prosecutors upgraded the charges against them to first-degree murder. Aumen’s charge was later amended back to second-degree murder in October.

On Dec. 20, 2020, deputies responded to a rural home near Cole Camp and found the 4-year-old wrapped in a blanket on a bedroom floor. Investigators said the girl was already dead and had bruises on her body, along with ruptured blisters. Sheriff Eric Knox said the girl’s parents also had been beaten along with a 2-year-old child. An infant son of the couple was apparently unharmed.

According to court documents, investigators say neighbors killed a 4-year-old girl to “remove a demon.” Investigators say the girl was beaten with a belt, then taken to a pond behind the home and dunked in the water. It remains unclear when the child died.

Aumen, who also charged in the case, faces a second-degree murder charge. Her next court appearance is set for April 6, 2022.

James and Mary Mast, the parents of Jessica Mast, each face charges of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and first-degree assault in the investigation. They both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 1, 2022.

