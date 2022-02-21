Brookline Fire Dept. explains what to know about elevated fire risks in the Ozarks

BROOKLINE, Mo. (KY3) - Weather officials and fire departments around the Ozarks warned of elevated fire risks Sunday due to warm, dry and windy weather conditions.

With weather conditions like the ones from Sunday, if a fire starts, it will spread fast. During an elevated fire risk, weather and land conditions are favorable for spread.

The Brookline Fire District says outside burning is not a good idea Sunday or Monday. Officials also advise against cleaning out furnaces of any kind.

“People try to take advantage of burning off their fields, burning off any brush piles, cleaning out their fire pits because the weather is nice, but it is not a good idea.“ said Will Glenn with the Brookline Fire District.

Brookline fire crews recently responded to a man who was dumping coals from his fireplace. Due to an elevated fire risk, it started spreading rapidly.

“We were able to get out there and put a stop to it quickly, but it was moving very fast,” said Tommy Voorhis, Brookline Fire District. “The high winds spread fires.”

Officials say fire danger is also elevated after warm and dry days follow snow.

“As soon as the sun hits, it dries out pretty fast. Chemicals are produced happen to catch fire and can do it rapidly,” said Voorhis.

They also say to avoid cleaning out your fireplace and avoid any activities that cause flames or sparks.

“Today is not a day to burn off fields and not a day to burn brush piles,” said Glenn. “If you’re going to burn, you need to take extra precautions.”

Our local fire districts say they are prepared just in case of the danger.

“We do take extra precautions and we make sure all of our stuffs working on our brush truck which we do every day,” said Glenn. “We make sure if we do happen to catch that call that it’s going to work and it’s going to work properly.”

