Advertisement

Dashcam shows head-on collision involving Wisconsin police cruiser

A Wisconsin police cruiser captured the moment where another driver hit the vehicle
By Nick Viviani and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Police in Wisconsin have released a dashcam video that shows the moments that led up to a head-on collision involving a police cruiser.

WMTV reports the Middleton Police Department said a patrol officer and a dispatcher were hurt in a Feb. 15 collision and taken to the hospital for treatment. They both had minor injuries and were released.

The police department described the video as “yet another reminder of the dangers of operating while intoxicated,” noting that this was the fifth cruiser involved in a collision with someone subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

In this instance, a 26-year-old man was charged with operating while intoxicated, operating while left of center and operating after revocation.

The video shows a Mazda sedan traveling in the wrong direction on a four-lane road. As the vehicle approached the police cruiser, the audio indicates the officer activated the siren in an ultimately unsuccessful bid to get the driver’s attention and avoid a collision.

Two vehicles, including a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser, are towed from a crash scene on...
Two vehicles, including a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser, are towed from a crash scene on Century Ave., on Feb. 15.(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office had taken over the investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms will erupt mainly after midnight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Three First Alert Days this week
Authorities are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash on I-44 in Phelps County.
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on I-44 in Phelps County, Mo.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for winter weather...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Tuesday-Thursday brings next round of storms and winter weather
Seymour Sgt. Gabe Stroud met Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay during a traffic stop Saturday morning.
Chiefs player Willie Gay pulled over in Seymour, Mo. traffic stop; police report polite encounter
2 killed, several injured in shooting at party in southeast Missouri

Latest News

This photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Defense rests in federal trial in George Floyd’s killing
Rescue One celebrates 10,000th adoption.
Springfield’s Rescue One reaches adoption milestone with special dog
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine
Springfield’s Rescue One reaches adoption milestone with special dog