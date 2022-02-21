Driver from Rueter, Mo. killed in a crash near his hometown

RUETER, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Justin Day, 34, of Rueter was killed in a crash near his hometown Sunday night.

Troopers say Day’s pickup ran off Highway 160 around 7:30. The truck hit an embankment and tree.

This is Troop D’s 10th fatality for 2022. Troop D covers most of Southwest Missouri.

