Family of missing Taney County boy shares more into his disappearance Friday

KISSEE MILLS, Mo. (KY3) -A search of an area around Bull Shoals Lake is into its fourth day for a missing boy in Taney County.

The child disappeared near Beaver Creek Marina on Friday afternoon. The search is focused on Slough Hollow Road which is south of Kissee Mills. Marine troopers and divers are using sonar technology to surface search areas underwater.

“The kids were out playing in tennis shoes and they were told to go in and get boots on and they came back out,” said grandmother Marletta Hayes. “We figured they were going to be playing in the yard, people got busy doing stuff, and the next thing you know I had a phone call.”

Hayes says the family lives up the hill from Bull Shoals Lake. The family says the water was a place the kids were always told not to go alone. Hayes has spent the last three days at the marina waiting for answers.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Mike McClure says water conditions are murky with a varying current and receding water. He says the weather could impact the search this week.

”We also have other contingencies in place in the event that the weather does get a little less than cooperative, but maybe not so bad that we can’t be out here,” said Sgt. McClure.

Since Saturday, more resources have been added including more divers. Sgt. McClure says crews will continue to be here each day from morning until dark.

”After dark, surface search is going to be fairly limited and that’s when we need to be rested up to be ready to come back out the next morning,” Sgt. McClure said.

The family says they are leaning on the outpouring support from the community during this difficult time.

”Thank you for helping us, I greatly appreciate this,” said grandfather Timothy Huerta.

”When I went to sleep last night there were people down here,” said Hayes. “There will be someone down here every night until my grandson is found. He’s gone we just need to have him out of there for closure. "

Hayes says her grandson is 6-years old. Investigators have not released information about him.

