First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch issued for northern Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for a messy week of winter weather.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of northern Arkansas. It goes from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. The counties include:

Baxter, Ark.

Benton, Ark.

Boone, Ark.

Carroll, Ark.

Fulton, Ark.

Izard, Ark.

Madison, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Newton, Ark.

Searcy, Ark.

Sharp, Ark.

Stone, Ark.

Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for up to a half-inch of ice. Light sleet or snow accumulations could follow the ice. The impacts include power outages and tree damage. Travel could become nearly impossible too.

