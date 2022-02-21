Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch issued for northern Arkansas

Winter Weather/KY3 News
Winter Weather/KY3 News(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for a messy week of winter weather.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of northern Arkansas. It goes from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. The counties include:

  • Baxter, Ark.
  • Benton, Ark.
  • Boone, Ark.
  • Carroll, Ark.
  • Fulton, Ark.
  • Izard, Ark.
  • Madison, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Newton, Ark.
  • Searcy, Ark.
  • Sharp, Ark.
  • Stone, Ark.
  • Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for up to a half-inch of ice. Light sleet or snow accumulations could follow the ice. The impacts include power outages and tree damage. Travel could become nearly impossible too.

Stay ahead of the wintry weather with the KY3 Weather App.

Download for Apple products:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download for Droid products:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

