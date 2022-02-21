Police investigate vehicle break-ins in a Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in a Springfield neighborhood.

The break-ins happened near Washington and Commercial Street. One owner says he saw several cars with windows busted.

Police say vehicle theft and break-ins are a crime of opportunity and can be better prevented if you lock your car. Officers ask you not to leave it idling. And remember to never leave your keys in the car.

One neighbor says she is used to it. Thieves hit her car last summer.

“I am not surprised at all that this happens,” said Elizabeth Johnson. “I’m used to it. My five cars in my driveway got broken into the summer and it happens all the time around here.”

Police offer these tips to keep your belongings safe:

