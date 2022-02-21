Advertisement

Popular Springfield restaurant announces closing date

Courtesy: Doe's Eat Place
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Doe’s Eat Place in Springfield announced on Facebook it will permanently close on Sunday, March 6.

The restaurant is located at 935 North Glenstone. The restaurant is known for its large steaks and family-style meals.

Owners in the Facebook post said the combined weight of the COVID-19 pandemic, soaring food costs, supply shortages, and the evolving employment market created a choice between delivering a high-quality experience or cutting corners. They are proud of the hard work and growth of the restaurant over the past five years.

