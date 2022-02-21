School districts in the Ozarks adapt to the ongoing bus driver shortage

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - With around three months remaining in the school year, many school districts around the Ozarks still don’t have enough bus drivers.

“We’re making it,” says John Laster, Transporation Director for the Republic School District. “But it’s been a tough year so far.

Republic has three full-time bus driver positions needing to be filled, and one position for a bus aide. Laster says the district has not had to adjust routes because of quick thinking and volunteers.

“We have our staff here that’s had to drive many times to fill the routes, and we also have coaches and teachers and administrators who have gotten their license and have been helping out,” says Laster.

Republic isn’t the only district in need of drivers. The Fair Grove School District is currently down by two full-time bus drivers. Fair Grove School District Transportation Director Don Brite says the district has a full-time driver on each route, but only because they reduced the number of routes.

“We were looking at numbers on our buses and stuff, and I determined that we could reroute the whole district and absorb those two routes,” says Brite.

Brite reducing the number of routes has meant it takes the bus driver longer to transport students to and from school. Brite says some parents have stopped sending students on the bus. Brite says maintenance personnel who are CDL certified have helped fill in the gaps on more than one occasion.

Fair Grove’s pay structure is pretty similar to Republic’s. A brand new bus driver starts at $20 an hour, but the district does not offer benefits. Brite says all of the district’s drivers are part-time, and only work a few hours a day. So it breaks down to around $60 to $70 per day.

“In my opinion, the school transportation industry as a whole is going to have to have some kind of a major change,” says Brite.

Full-time school bus drivers in Republic make anywhere from $91 a day to $128 a day. Laster says that breaks down to between $25 and $30 per hour. Part-time drivers make $106 per day.

“You interview people and talk to them, and there’s just so many job opportunities right now,” says Laster. “We’re competing with so many things that we haven’t before.”

Springfield Public Schools is still looking for drivers and recently announced a plan to return to full bus routes.

The Bolivar School District recently hired 4 bus drivers, but only one of them is done with training.

The Billings and Nixa School Districts both say they are “good” on bus drivers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.