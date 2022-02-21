ON YOUR SIDE: AT&T ends 3G services starting Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A change in technology will impact millions across the country starting Tuesday. Phone providers will transition into 5G services.

“They’re eliminating 3G service off of their towers, so they can upgrade to 5G service and free up spectrum,” said Bryan Walker with Tech Electronics. “Then it makes it basically easier for them to manage the systems they currently have on the towers.”

Bryan Walker with Tech Electronics said freeing up the spectrum allows more customers on the service and provides faster access and more data. It comes with a price because certain technology devices will no longer work.

“You’re going to see a lot of old flip phones, old devices that haven’t been upgraded,” said Walker. “Some of your fire and intrusion systems that haven’t been upgraded. Devices that are home health care, as your life alerts. Some of your offices like your police departments, your hospitals, school districts, they use GPS tracking devices that are connected to cell service.”

Walker said vendors have been notifying customers of the changes.

“Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, people haven’t let techs come in to replace some of these devices,” said Walker.

He said the transition may be chaotic, but customers will benefit in the long run.

“As speeds increase internet service gets faster,” said Walker. “You’re going to be able to utilize more equipment, more data services, and new technologies develop. It’s going to give you more bandwidth to be able to do that with.”

Walker said up to 2 million customers across the county will be impacted by the switch. AT&T will switch Tuesday. T-Mobile will make the change in July. Verizon will go in December.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.