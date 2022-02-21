On Your Side Investigation: Counterfeit car seats

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Our car seats protect our most precious cargo.

There are rigorous safety tests before car seats can go on the market. Families assume what they buy, passed at least the basic requirements. Not so fast. There are counterfeit car seats.

Deana Holland works at Mercy. Before parents take that first trip home with their newborn, her team does a car seat check. She spotted three counterfeits recently. The parents had no idea.

“One of the couples spent more than $500. That was a car seat stroller system and it wasn’t a legit system at all,” said Holland.

Experts tell On Your Side they see counterfeit car seats on third-party websites like Amazon and eBay.

“Your likelihood of getting a compliant seat is better when you go through a major retailer, brink and mortar store,” said Emily Thomas with Consumer Reports.

Before you buy, make sure it’s an authorized seller of the manufacturer. You’ll get a registration card. That way you’re notified if there’s a recall.

“Counterfeit car seats, sometimes they try to use serial numbers that have already been registered. It will flag that it’s counterfeit,” said Holland.

Look closely at the straps.

“One of the first things you see is the tight strap. You can see it’s tightly woven. Some of the counterfeit car seats will have a narrow strap like what you see on a stroller or a high chair,” said Holland.

Copycats often have no chest clip.

“It was just a three-point harness instead of a five-point harness. In the US we require a five,” said Holland.

Knockoffs are sometimes in a different language and lack instructions.

“If you find typos or spelling errors on your labeling those things are typically regulated,” said Thomas.

The real McCoys have lots of stickers.

“It’s going to have information on the manufacturer and how to reach them,” said Holland.

A reminder, never buy a used car seat off Facebook or at a garage sale. You don’t know its history.

All hospitals in the Ozarks inspect car seats before that first ride home. You can call anytime with questions.

Mercy SafeKids 417-820-7233

CoxHealth 417-269-0920

Citzens Memorial Hospital 417-328-6302

LABELS:

Permanent, visible labels must be placed by the manufacturer on the car seat. The information on these labels must include: A statement that the car seat is certified for use in a motor vehicle (and aircraft too if applicable). “This child restraint system conforms to all applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS)”.

· What the child’s weight and height limits are for use with that seat.

· Basic instructions for correct installation.

· The name and address of the manufacturer.

· Model number and date of manufacture. Some also list the expiration date.

· Airbag warning labels if the seat is a rear-facing seat.

STRAPS:

· Certified, safety-tested car seats have wide straps made of tightly-woven material. Many of the counterfeit seats will have narrow straps like those on high chairs and strollers.

· Counterfeit seats are usually a three-point harness, missing the chest clip, and not a five-point harness required in the U.S.

PAPERWORK:

· All certified car seats are required to include safety manuals and a registration card.

· It is important to register your car seat. Each seat has a unique serial number. By registering the serial number with the manufacturer of the car seat, and confirming that the number is uniquely yours, you can be certain of your car seat’s authenticity. (Sophisticated counterfeit car seat vendors will use fake serial numbers or serial numbers that have already been registered)

· Registering your car seat will also ensure you are notified of any recalls.

MISCELLANEOUS:

· All seat parts are made of plastic, including buckles or other parts that should be made of metal.

· The plastic is flimsy and can be bent by hand.

· Mostly sold online appear to be knock-offs of the more popular brands.

· It’s best to purchase at a brick and mortar store or directly from the manufacturer’s website.

If you bought a knockoff car seat

If you’ve purchased a car seat and you discover that it’s a counterfeit car seat, return the item as quickly as possible. Then, contact the online retailer to ensure they’re aware that the product is counterfeit. Hopefully, this will not only alert them, but prevent the sale of counterfeit car seats in the future. Should the retailer provide a refund without you having to return the item, please discard it rather than donating it. That way, it doesn’t end up in the hands of a family who may not know it’s counterfeit.

SECOND-HAND SEATS should only be used if:

1. You know the full history of the seat and can be 100% certain it has never been in a crash.

2. You can verify that it has not been recalled.

3. Verify that it is not expired https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls https://www.safekids.org/

The AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics) publishes a list of car seats that meet federal safety standards.

