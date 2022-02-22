20/20 Event Special: Diane Staudte discusses poisoning deaths of husband, son from prison

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A special 20/20 event on Friday, February 25 revisits the antifreeze deaths of a husband and son in Springfield in 2012.

Daine Staudte confessed to poisoning her husband Mark and her two eldest children with anti-freeze. Her husband and her son Shaun died. Her daughter Rachel, the third Staudte child, admitted to police she and her mother hatched the plot to kill her father, though she said her mom was the mastermind.

A judge sentenced Diane to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2016. A judge sentenced Rachel to life in prison for her role in the deaths.

Watch the jailhouse interview of Diane Staudte on KSPR at 8 p.m. on 20/20.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.