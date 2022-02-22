Branson Public Works Department prepares for more winter weather Wednesday

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson city leaders say the first big snowstorm of the season cost the city more than $42,000. Crews are preparing for this next round of snow and ice.

The storm on February 2 lasted three days. Road crews spent four days pre-treating and clearing city streets. During those four days, road crews used 49 tons of salt, 148 tons of rock chips, 200 gallons of beet juice, 600 gallons of salt brine.

“As a norm, this is somewhat uncommon we don’t have these big snow events very often,” said Branson Public Works director, Keith Francis.

Road crews drove around 7,000 miles, requiring a total of 901 man-hours. They used a little more than 1,000 gallons of unleaded fuel and 744 gallons of diesel fuel. Operations Manager, Ben Stabo says despite the thousands in clean-up costs, road crews are prepared for even more winter weather this week.

”All of our trucks are in great shape, we have plenty of material to spread throughout the week depending on what mother nature gives us,” said Stabo.

Crews will be going through each piece of machinery making sure everything is working properly after the last winter storm. Stabo says if rain is coming in first, they might wait to pre-treat the road so the material doesn’t get washed away.

”This next round that’s coming in is kinda predicted to come in as sleet,” Stabo said. “That might help us out, we will get pre-treat down prior to the storm moving in.”

Francis said they couldn’t make this happen without the other departments working around the clock to keep the community safe. He says that includes public works, the parks department, and city utilities.

When ice and snow are predicted, the city will call in 30 personnel from four different departments. These employees will work 24-hours a day, on rotating 12-hour shifts, on the city’s 13 different snow routes. Branson city crews clear and maintain approximately 250 lane-miles of roadway inside its boundaries. Every city-owned street will get cleared of snow.

“We have an awesome crew and when they get out there and start pushing snow they know what’s expected and what they have to do to get everything done,” Francis said.

Stabo says it’s important to give road crews plenty of time to work this week and stay home if you can if roads get worse.

For more information on the City of Branson’s snow and ice removal on city roads, go to the Winter Weather Preparedness section on the city’s website, BransonMo.Gov.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.