Central Missouri man convicted in wife’s death admits child abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his wife and lying about her body’s whereabouts has pleaded guilty to abuse of their young daughter.

KMIZ-TV reports Joseph Elledge pleaded guilty Tuesday to child abuse, child endangerment and domestic assault. Elledge was convicted last year of killing his wife, Mengqi Ji, a Chinese woman he married while they were studying at the University of Missouri. He buried her body and lied to authorities about her whereabouts for months.

The couple’s child was 1 year old at the time. Elledge was arrested on the abuse charges in October 2019 after police said they found iPad photos of his daughter’s bruised body.

