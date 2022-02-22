Advertisement

Central Missouri man convicted in wife’s death admits child abuse

(Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP, Pool File)
(Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP, Pool File)(Don Shrubshell | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his wife and lying about her body’s whereabouts has pleaded guilty to abuse of their young daughter.

KMIZ-TV reports Joseph Elledge pleaded guilty Tuesday to child abuse, child endangerment and domestic assault. Elledge was convicted last year of killing his wife, Mengqi Ji, a Chinese woman he married while they were studying at the University of Missouri. He buried her body and lied to authorities about her whereabouts for months.

The couple’s child was 1 year old at the time. Elledge was arrested on the abuse charges in October 2019 after police said they found iPad photos of his daughter’s bruised body.

