Christian Co. Clerk’s Office prepares for absentee voting for the April election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a busy month for the Christian County Clerk’s Office as it prepares for the April 5 election.

“There’s a lot of time and effort and expense,” said Christian County Clerk, Kay Brown. “You go through all the same steps and all the same procedures for an April issue as you would for a presidential election or an August primary. The only difference is you have many more ballot styles.”

County Clerk Kay Brown said there are 59 ballot styles this election.

“All the districts are involved in an April election and then all the other 11 elections it’s by choice if they want to be on the ballot,” said Brown. “In April all the road districts in the cities and school districts are required to have some posting for their ballot.”

Brown said preparing for the election takes time because of how detailed it is. To make matters worse, the office had a few roadblocks in the way of preparing.

“I actually had COVID,” said Brown. “My staff had COVID. I normally have more people in the office and now I have two fewer people on my staff. We had three days that we were closed for extremely bad weather. We had a couple of holidays.”

Brown said despite that everything is ready for voters.

“We now have all of our sample ballots and they have all been posted online, which is a convenience and a courtesy of the clerk’s,” said Brown. “It’s not required, but it is very helpful to the voter.”

