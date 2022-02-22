Cleanup begins after the implosion of the James River Power Station stacks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cleanup begins at the former Springfield City Utilities James River Power Station following the implosion of the four stacks.

Crews with City Utilities says they are focusing on recycling the debris at the plant on the banks of Lake Springfield. Spirtas, a company City Utilities is working with on this project, wants to move fast. They hope to clean up the mess by the end of March. Crews also plan on filling the coal tunnels at the plant and closing them off with all the debris not recyclable.

City leaders say they are excited about what’s next for the Lake Springfield area.

”I think that I think that this is going to be a very exciting process, working with the community and hearing their thoughts on the opportunities that Lake Springfield, the surrounding land and power plant may have,” said Olivia Hough. “So I think it’s going to be very interesting. And our goal is to really involve lots of groups who may be traditionally haven’t been as involved.”

The Springfield City Council will consider if $800,000 should be used from the American Rescue Plan to look at how to redevelop Lake Springfield. The city plans on hiring experts to study the area and water quality. City leaders will ask for feedback in the spring.

