Consumer Reports: Hackable home security systems

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Millions of us rely on home security systems for protection, but what if those security systems themselves are not so secure when it comes to attacks from hackers?

In an exclusive Consumer Reports demonstration, some security systems can be disabled in a matter of seconds, potentially putting you and your family at risk.

“Jamming is when a burglar or hacker blocks the wireless signal of a door sensor, window sensor or motion sensor in a security system,” said Dan Wroclawski with Consumer Reports. “That allows them to access your home without actually triggering the alarm.”

In its latest tests, Consumer Reports found five home security systems susceptible to these types of attacks: Adobe Iota, Cove Home Security, Eufy 5-Piece Home Alarm Kit, Ring Alarm, SimpliSafe The Essentials.

Abode and SimpliSafe can detect jamming and will alert the homeowner that it’s happening, but the alarms will not trigger. The other systems offer no user alerts.

Consumer Reports shared its findings with all of the security companies. Eufy was the only manufacturer that explicitly said it will fix the jamming issue in a future update. And Cove said it “plans to add jam detection to its system next year, but likely as an optional feature.”

“The good news is that jamming attacks are very rare and security systems and other low tech security solutions will often deter burglars,” said Wroclawski.

If you own one of these systems don’t feel the need to run out and replace it. Both the Ring and SimpliSafe systems perform well in other tests including motion detection and ease of use and setup. Or, consider this Kangaroo Front Door

Security Kit which was not susceptible to CR’s jamming attacks. No matter which alarm system you have, CR has one simple tip: Don’t use the branded yard signs or decals that came with your home security system since that could help a hacker. Instead, use generic signs and decals.

Tests show not all systems that can be jammed are equally vulnerable. Some have a jam detection feature that sends a notification to users.

