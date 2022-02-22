Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Tornado Watch issued for northern Arkansas counties

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for all of northern Arkansas.

The watch lasts through 4 a.m. It includes these counties:

  • Baxter, Ark.
  • Benton, Ark.
  • Boone, Ark.
  • Carroll, Ark.
  • Fulton, Ark.
  • Izard, Ark.
  • Madison, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Newton, Ark.
  • Perry, AR
  • Searcy, Ark.
  • Stone, Ark
  • Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather into Tuesday morning. Besides tornadoes, these storms could pack heavy wind, heavy rain, and hail.

Stay ahead of the storms with alerts from the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download for Apple products.

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download for Droid products.

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

