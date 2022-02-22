First Alert Weather: Tornado Watch issued for northern Arkansas counties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for all of northern Arkansas.

The watch lasts through 4 a.m. It includes these counties:

Baxter, Ark.

Benton, Ark.

Boone, Ark.

Carroll, Ark.

Fulton, Ark.

Izard, Ark.

Madison, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Newton, Ark.

Perry, AR

Searcy, Ark.

Stone, Ark

Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather into Tuesday morning. Besides tornadoes, these storms could pack heavy wind, heavy rain, and hail.

