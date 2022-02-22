First Alert Weather: Tornado Watch issued for northern Arkansas counties
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for all of northern Arkansas.
The watch lasts through 4 a.m. It includes these counties:
- Baxter, Ark.
- Benton, Ark.
- Boone, Ark.
- Carroll, Ark.
- Fulton, Ark.
- Izard, Ark.
- Madison, Ark.
- Marion, Ark.
- Newton, Ark.
- Perry, AR
- Searcy, Ark.
- Stone, Ark
- Washington, Ark.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather into Tuesday morning. Besides tornadoes, these storms could pack heavy wind, heavy rain, and hail.
