Man shot, killed by police in northwest Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (KY3/Arkansas State Police news release) - A man holding two knives who reportedly charged toward a Rogers police officer Monday, February 21st was shot and later died. David Liles, 54, was pronounced dead at a local hospital where he was transported following the shooting.

Arkansas State Police Special Agents have been requested by local authorities to investigate the use of deadly force by the Rogers police officer.

About 2:15 PM two Rogers police officers were dispatched to Soul Harbor at 1206 North 2nd Street where staff at the substance abuse treatment facility reported Liles was armed with a weapon.

On their arrival at the treatment center, one of the officers found Liles between two buildings. According to witnesses, Liles, who was holding the knives, ran toward the officer who then shot Liles. Both officers immediately began administering life saving measures to Liles until an ambulance arrived.

Liles’ body and other evidence are being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for examination and analysis.

The state police Criminal Investigation Division will prepare an investigative case file that will be presented to the Benton County prosecuting attorney who will decide whether the use of deadly force by the officer was consistent with Arkansas laws.

