MoDOT warns motorists of icy, snowy roads across Missouri this week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A mixed bag of wintry precipitation will move into Missouri beginning Wednesday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation urges drivers to be cautious of slick roads beginning with Wednesday night’s commute and continuing through both commuting periods Thursday.

“The amount and kind of winter precipitation will vary depending on where you are in the state. Commuters should be prepared to head home early on Wednesday and delay or postpone travel on Thursday,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety, and operations officer. “Though high accumulations have not been forecast, it’s important to remember that any amount of ice, sleet, and snow will make driving difficult. Slow down if you need to travel and anticipate some delays along your route.”

The heaviest snowfall is anticipated through the central and northeast parts of the state with total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Precipitation south of Highway 50 is expected to fall in the form of sleet. Significant ice could occur in the southern portion of the state. MoDOT crews will be treating roads ahead of the storm and crews will begin around-the-clock operations starting Wednesday afternoon. Please be cautious and give road crews room to work.

Check current Missouri road conditions on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones. You can also find road conditions and warnings by following MoDOT on Facebook and Twitter or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

