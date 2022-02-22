Advertisement

Report: Britney Spears to release tell-all memoir

People Magazine is reporting that Britney Spears is writing a tell-all memoir.
People Magazine is reporting that Britney Spears is writing a tell-all memoir.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It appears Britney Spears wants to add best-selling author to her list of accomplishments.

People Magazine is reporting the pop star has signed a massive book deal with publishing house Simon and Schuster.

According to People, a deal worth $15 million is to write a tell-all memoir, but there is no word on when the book could be released.

Neither representatives from Spears’ camp nor the publisher have commented.

The reported deal comes just months after the end of her controversial conservatorship.

Spears is still in the middle of a legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over her finances. Her father requested she continue to pay his legal fees despite her conservatorship being terminated in November.

She is also at odds with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, over her recently released book.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wind chill will drop into the 20s for much of the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Now for the cold, sleet, and ice
A water search continues into its fourth day for a missing boy in Taney County.
Family of missing Taney County boy shares more into his disappearance Friday
Courtesy: Doe's Eat Place
Popular Springfield restaurant announces closing date
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for winter weather...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Tuesday-Thursday brings next round of storms and winter weather
Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch issued for southern Missouri, northern Arkansas

Latest News

The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
Lawmakers give Putin permission to use force outside Russia
Winter Weather Resources/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Wintry Weather Resources
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
World leaders focus on how to punish Russia over Ukraine
FILE - Tourists visit the Supreme Court, January 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court rejects Epstein sex abuse accuser’s lawsuit
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing