Road, electric crews in northern Arkansas preparing for ice ahead of winter storm

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Transportation departments and electric companies in north Arkansas began Tuesday making preparations ahead of the incoming winter storm.

The Boone County Road and Bridge Department spent the day filling up plow trucks with salt in the likelihood that snow, and more so, ice arrive in the coming 24 hours.

“I would take snow over ice any day, any day,” said Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway, who oversees the road department. “People don’t understand with ice they want us to plow it, and same with snow, but when we plow it, it gets slicker.”

With the recent winter storm that hit the Ozarks, ice was minimal and preparation proved beneficial.

”We had them all pretreated, that cold of temperature, that wouldn’t happen if we didn’t have some pretreatment underneath there,” said Steve Lawrence, the District 9 director for the Arkansas Department of Transportation. “It’s very significant. It helps us a lot because anytime we have this kind of weather, ice is our biggest concern.”

Lawrence and Hathaway say if they’ve learned anything from the north Arkansas ice storms in 2009 and 2013, preparation is key. The Beaver Lake Fire Department even has additional personal standing by in case power lines become a major issue.

”Especially in these rural settings as those trees begin to break it brings down the power lines and with no power people start to suffer,” said Fire Chief John Whisenant. “We are going to staff and bring in some additional personnel as we do on target hazard days.”

But for some, it’s more difficult. Most county road departments in Arkansas don’t have the funding to pretreat roads.

”We can’t afford to. We don’t have the materials to do that,” said Judge Hathaway. “We don’t have the manpower to do it. We’ve got over 1,300 miles of dirt road and about 35-400 miles of paved road.”

Sometimes it comes down to doing the things absolutely necessary.

”If it’s ice and sleet we will try to hit our intersections and hills,” said Hathaway. “We don’t have the materials to do all the flat ground.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.