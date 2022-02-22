Advertisement

Smashing Pumpkins will make tour stop in the Ozarks this spring

Jeff Schroeder, from left, Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha of The Smashing...
Jeff Schroeder, from left, Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha of The Smashing Pumpkins perform at the 2018 KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on Saturday Dec. 8, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Smashing Pumpkins announced a new concert date for the Ozarks this spring.

The rock band will play at the Ozarks Amphitheatre near Camdenton on Wednesday, May 18. Special guest Bones will join them.

The concert is part of the band’s new Rock Invasion 2 Tour. The Smashing Pumpkins is known for hits like, “Tonight, Tonight,” and “1979.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE to buy tickets and info on presales.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wind chill will drop into the 20s for much of the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Now for the cold, sleet, and ice
A water search continues into its fourth day for a missing boy in Taney County.
Family of missing Taney County boy shares more into his disappearance Friday
Courtesy: Doe's Eat Place
Popular Springfield restaurant announces closing date
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for winter weather...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Tuesday-Thursday brings next round of storms and winter weather
Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch issued for southern Missouri, northern Arkansas

Latest News

Winter Weather Resources/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Wintry Weather Resources
According to a national study total costs from a heart attack can run in the $700,000 to $1...
Heart attacks can be a danger to your health and your pocketbook
Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch issued for southern Missouri, northern Arkansas
Brody Corners
Multi-million dollar project in Springfield looks to improve a blighted area