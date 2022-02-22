Smashing Pumpkins will make tour stop in the Ozarks this spring

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Smashing Pumpkins announced a new concert date for the Ozarks this spring.

The rock band will play at the Ozarks Amphitheatre near Camdenton on Wednesday, May 18. Special guest Bones will join them.

The concert is part of the band’s new Rock Invasion 2 Tour. The Smashing Pumpkins is known for hits like, “Tonight, Tonight,” and “1979.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE to buy tickets and info on presales.

