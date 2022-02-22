Advertisement

Utah police: Boy who fired at officers had gotten dad’s gun before

Police say an argument at a McDonald's in Utah culminated with a 4-year-old attempting to shoot at officers. (KSTU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Court documents say the father of a 4-year-old boy who fired a gun at police in Utah told investigators the child had gotten hold of the weapon before.

Police say the boy stuck the gun out of a car window as police arrested his father, who had brandished his gun at McDonald’s workers over an incorrect order on Monday.

An officer spotted the gun and instinctively swiped it away, sending the shot into the side of the building in Midvale.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera comments on a child firing a gun at police. (Source: KUTV via CNN)

Both the boy and a 3-year-old sibling were taken into the care of child-welfare workers and will be interviewed as part of the investigation.

Jail booking documents say the father acknowledged it was not the first time his son had gotten hold of his gun.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather Wednesday and Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Now for the cold, sleet, and ice
A water search continues into its fourth day for a missing boy in Taney County.
Family of missing Taney County boy shares more into his disappearance Friday
Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch & Winter Weather Advisory issued through Thursday
Courtesy: Doe's Eat Place
Popular Springfield restaurant announces closing date
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for winter weather...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Tuesday-Thursday brings next round of storms and winter weather

Latest News

Road, electric crews in northern Arkansas preparing for ice ahead of winter storm
Road, electric crews in northern Arkansas preparing for ice ahead of winter storm
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden announces sanctions; Blinken cancels plans to meet with Russian counterpart
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Jury seated in trial related to Breonna Taylor’s shooting
Charleston DPS Director Robert Hearnes said a confrontation during the party led to a shooting...
2 women killed in deadly shooting at Charleston party identified; 14 others injured
Hundreds of beehives have been reported stolen throughout California so far this year.
Beekeepers turn to anti-theft technology as hive thefts rise