ON YOUR SIDE: KY3 investigates claims recalled formula put out on shelves

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 News received a tip the Price Cutter on Battlefield and U.S. 65 put recalled formula back on shelves.

One of the recalled Abbott formulas has been linked to one infant’s death and three more hospitalizations. KY3′s Elizabeth VanMetre asked a manager about it. Tuesday morning, it was still there. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department stepped in and got the formula removed.

“Once the recall has been issued there is a responsibility to go through the product on shelves and in backrooms and make sure that is not making it out to the public,” Aaron Schekorra with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says. “It’s incredibly important that this product not continue to be used if you do have it,” said You discontinue its use.”

We reached out to Price Cutter for comment. They have not returned our calls.

If you want to see if your formula is part of the recall use this link HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.