Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: KY3 investigates claims recalled formula put out on shelves

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 News received a tip the Price Cutter on Battlefield and U.S. 65 put recalled formula back on shelves.

One of the recalled Abbott formulas has been linked to one infant’s death and three more hospitalizations. KY3′s Elizabeth VanMetre asked a manager about it. Tuesday morning, it was still there. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department stepped in and got the formula removed.

“Once the recall has been issued there is a responsibility to go through the product on shelves and in backrooms and make sure that is not making it out to the public,” Aaron Schekorra with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says. “It’s incredibly important that this product not continue to be used if you do have it,” said You discontinue its use.”

We reached out to Price Cutter for comment. They have not returned our calls.

If you want to see if your formula is part of the recall use this link HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather Wednesday and Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning
A water search continues into its fourth day for a missing boy in Taney County.
Family of missing Taney County boy shares more into his disappearance Friday
Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch & Winter Weather Advisory issued through Thursday
Courtesy: Doe's Eat Place
Popular Springfield restaurant announces closing date
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for winter weather...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Tuesday-Thursday brings next round of storms and winter weather

Latest News

Twins from Nixa, Mo. celebrate 2/22/22
Twins from Nixa, Mo. celebrate 2/22/22
Some home security systems are vulnerable to jamming.
Consumer Reports: Hackable home security systems
Missouri House/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri House backs bills against COVID-19 vaccine mandates
ON YOUR SIDE: KY3 investigates claims recalled formula put out on shelves