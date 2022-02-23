Arkansas lawmakers clear way for mobile sports bets to begin

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have cleared the way for the state’s casinos to begin accepting mobile sports bets from gamblers in the state next month.

The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday approved the state Racing Commission’s mobile sports betting rule. The new rule will take effect on March 4. Arkansas has casinos approved by voters at a horse track in Hot Springs and a dog track in West Memphis, and the third casino in Pine Bluff.

The rule grants the state’s casinos more than half of the mobile sports betting proceeds when they partner with online bookmakers.

