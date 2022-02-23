Advertisement

Arkansas lawmakers clear way for mobile sports bets to begin

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have cleared the way for the state’s casinos to begin accepting mobile sports bets from gamblers in the state next month.

The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday approved the state Racing Commission’s mobile sports betting rule. The new rule will take effect on March 4. Arkansas has casinos approved by voters at a horse track in Hot Springs and a dog track in West Memphis, and the third casino in Pine Bluff.

The rule grants the state’s casinos more than half of the mobile sports betting proceeds when they partner with online bookmakers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Areas of heavy sleet will continue across southern Missouri and Arkansas, with lighter amounts...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sleet continues this afternoon
Winter Weather/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory issued through Thursday
A water search continues into its fourth day for a missing boy in Taney County.
Family of missing Taney County boy shares more into his disappearance Friday
Kelsey Usher and Alan Stokes
Police locate woman feared missing from Springfield, Mo.
Winter Weather Resources/KY3 News
First Alert Weather: Wintry Weather Resources

Latest News

A warming center in Branson is preparing for an increase in guests as snow and ice covers parts...
Branson’s House of Hope warming center prepares for increase in guests
It happened around 2:00 p.m. Friday near mile-marker 172 near Grayson.
Driver dies after tree falls on vehicle in Texas County, Mo.
St. Louis County drops mask mandate with COVID cases waning
Missouri House bill could let more school staff carry guns