Branson’s House of Hope warming center prepares for increase in guests

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A warming center in Branson is preparing for an increase in guests as snow and ice covers parts of the Ozarks.

House of Hope staff usually sees about 15-20 people on nights when temperatures drop below freezing. Warming center coordinator Melanie Sawatzki says that number almost doubled during the last winter storm, filling all of their cots. Sawatzki says after staff reached out to the Branson community for help. The community quickly met the need.

”We got 12 new cots within a few hours so it’s really special to see the community kind of rally when we need snacks or drinks they are really quick to respond,” Sawatzki said.

She says the team’s goal is to help as many people in need as possible. So far they haven’t run out of room for guests.

”That’s been a huge blessing and we have extra space if there are more people that come in we can make room for them and just keep bringing them in,” said Sawatzki.

The majority of the guests who use the warming center at night walk due to lack of transportation. Staff is already prepared to open the center Wednesday to provide shelter for those in need. On top of a warm meal and breakfast, the center also provides laundry facilities.

“We provide showers, hot drinks, snacks bags to take with them, and then of course a warm bed to sleep in at night so for anyone needing that we’d love to have them,” she said.

Staff says connecting on a personal level with guests is what means the most.

”People know their stories, are willing to listen to them and I think they often go unheard. It’s special to be able to provide that connection with them as well,” said Sawatzki.

The warming center says the items they are trying to stock up this week include soda, water bottles, and even warm drinks like hot chocolate for guests.

